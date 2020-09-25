LIL Vs NAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Lille OSC will take on FC Nantes on matchday five of the ongoing Ligue 1 season. The game is scheduled for kickoff at 12:30 am IST on Friday night, September 25 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Here is our LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction, LIL vs NAN Dream11 team and LIL vs NAN playing 11 prediction.

#FridayVibes as @LOSC_EN get ready to take on Nantes in the first match of the weekend...#LOSCFCN pic.twitter.com/UhaZfJWgGQ — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 25, 2020

LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Lille have made a strong start to the 2020-2021 season. Of their five games so far, Lille have won 2 and drawn 2 games to sit in fifth place on the table. Lille finished their last season in fourth place. In their last five games against Nantes, Lille have won 4 and shared the spoils in one contest. Jonathan Bamba and Luiz Araujo have been the star players for Lille this season scoring 2 each in the early days of the season.

Nantes meanwhile, have had an average run. After drawing their first game against Bordeaux 0-0, Nantes came back with a 2-1 win over Nimes. However, they lost their next match by the same margin to Monaco. Their last game against St. Etienne also ended in a 2-2 draw, with Moses Simon and Renaud Emond scoring two late goals to save their team a loss. Nantes will be hoping to improve upon their 13th place finish last year.

LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction: Probable LIL vs NAN playing 11

Lille predicted playing XI

Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Nantes predicted playing XI

Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, M Abeid, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Renaud Emond

LIL vs NAN live: LIL vs NAN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alban Lafont

Defenders: Zeki Celik, D Bradaric, Sven Botman

Midfielders: Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches (VC), Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas

Forwards: Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz (C), Renaud Emond

LIL vs NAN live: LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction

According to our LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction, LOSC Lille will win the match.

Note: The LIL vs NAN Dream11 prediction and LIL vs NAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIL vs NAN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

