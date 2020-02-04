LIL Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Lille OSC will play against Rennes in Ligue 1 on February 4, 2020. The match will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Let us look at the LIL vs REN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

Ladies & Gentlemen, your #LOSC Player of the Month for January is .... Renato Sanches 👏👏



Send your best wishes to our Portuguese powerhouse ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zkYdFzLOA3 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 3, 2020

Also Read | PSG star Neymar picks up injury during his birthday week, third season in a row

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 11.30 PM IST

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Preview

Rennes are placed third on the Ligue 1 points table. They have bagged 40 points in 22 games. Lille are placed fourth in the league, having bagged 34 points in 22 games. Lille defeated Strasbourg 2-1 in their recent league match, while Rennes defeated Nantes with a 3-2 scoreline. Raphinha and Eduardo Camavinga are the top picks for Rennes, while Victor Osimhen and Renato Sanches are the players to watch out for Lille.

Also Read | Neymar celebrates 28th birthday with teammates in lavish 'All-white' party

LIL vs REN Dream11 last five matches

Rennes: WDWLW

Lille: WLLLW

LIL vs REN Dream11 Teams

Rennes: Edouard Mendy; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva (c), Joris Gnagnon, Faitout Maouassa; Raphinha, Eduardo Camavinga, James Lea Siliki, Flavien Tait; Adrien Hunou, M’Baye Niang

Lille: Mike Maignan; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Gabriel Magalhaes, Reinildo Mandava; Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare; Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo; Victor Osimhen

LIL vs REN Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: M’Baye Niang

Vice-captain: Raphinha

Also Read | Neymar lashes out at referee in PSG tunnel for booking him against Montpellier: WATCH

LIL vs REN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore, Jose Fonte, Zeki Celik

Midfielders: Raphinha, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Andre

Forwards: M’Baye Niang, Victor Osimhen, Adrien Hunou

Also Read | Kobe Bryant dead: PSG star Neymar pays '24' tribute to 'The Black Mamba'

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Predictions

Rennes are the favourites to win the match against Lille OSC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.