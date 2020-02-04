Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

LIL Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Football News

Lille OSC will play against Rennes in Ligue 1 on February 4, 2020. Let us look at the LIL vs REN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
lil vs ren dream11

Lille OSC will play against Rennes in Ligue 1 on February 4, 2020. The match will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Let us look at the LIL vs REN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

Also Read | PSG star Neymar picks up injury during his birthday week, third season in a row

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 11.30 PM IST

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Preview

Rennes are placed third on the Ligue 1 points table. They have bagged 40 points in 22 games. Lille are placed fourth in the league, having bagged 34 points in 22 games. Lille defeated Strasbourg 2-1 in their recent league match, while Rennes defeated Nantes with a 3-2 scoreline. Raphinha and Eduardo Camavinga are the top picks for Rennes, while Victor Osimhen and Renato Sanches are the players to watch out for Lille.

Also Read | Neymar celebrates 28th birthday with teammates in lavish 'All-white' party

LIL vs REN Dream11 last five matches

Rennes: WDWLW

Lille: WLLLW

LIL vs REN Dream11 Teams

Rennes: Edouard Mendy; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva (c), Joris Gnagnon, Faitout Maouassa; Raphinha, Eduardo Camavinga, James Lea Siliki, Flavien Tait; Adrien Hunou, M’Baye Niang

Lille: Mike Maignan; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Gabriel Magalhaes, Reinildo Mandava; Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare; Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo; Victor Osimhen

LIL vs REN Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: M’Baye Niang

Vice-captain: Raphinha

Also Read | Neymar lashes out at referee in PSG tunnel for booking him against Montpellier: WATCH

LIL vs REN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore, Jose Fonte, Zeki Celik

Midfielders: Raphinha, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Andre

Forwards: M’Baye Niang, Victor Osimhen, Adrien Hunou

Also Read | Kobe Bryant dead: PSG star Neymar pays '24' tribute to 'The Black Mamba'

LIL vs REN Dream11 Match Predictions

Rennes are the favourites to win the match against Lille OSC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
MEMBERS FOR SELECT COMMITTEE
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
NUSHRAT BHARUCHA LAUDED