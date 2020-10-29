Lille Vs Celtic Live Stream In India, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Lille host Celtic in Matchday 2 of the Europa League with both teams having made contrasting starts to their European campaigns. The Lille vs Celtic live stream will begin on Thursday, October 29 at 11:25 PM IST. Here is the Lille vs Celtic live stream information, Lille vs Celtic team news and Lille vs Celtic prediction.

Also Read: ARS Vs DNDK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

Europa League schedule: Lille vs Celtic preview

Lille will be looking to build on their impressive Matchday 1 victory, where they beat Sparta Prague 4-1. The French side comes into the game on the back of 1-1 draw against Nice in Ligue 1. With two clashes against AC Milan to come next, Lille will be looking to get all the three points against the Scottish champions. Lille have made an impressive start to the domestic season, with the club in second place after notching up 18 points from eight games.

Also Read: Milan Vs Sparta Prague Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Celtic, however, will be looking to win their first game of the season, after having lost 1-3 against AC Milan. The side currently find themselves on a three-game winless run, with Celtic playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Aberdeen last time out. The club is currently placed second in the league, with 26 points from 11 games.

Lille vs Celtic team news: Injury update

Lille: Christophe Galtier has no injury concerns coming into the game.

Also Read: Antwerp Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Celtic: Both Odsonne Edouard and Nir Britton are back in the squad after recovering from COVID-19. However, defender Hatem Elhamed will miss the game after having not travelled with the squad. James Foster and Christopher Jullien are out with ankle and back issues respectively, while goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas seems to have recovered from a back problem.

Lille vs Celtic team news: Probable playing 11

Lille: Maignan; Pied, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric; Yazici, Xeka, Soumare, Bamba; Yilmaz, Ikone

Celtic: Barkas; Welsh, Bitton, Ajer; Frimpong, Ntcham, Brown, McGregor, Laxalt; Ajeti, Edouard

Also Read: MIL Vs SPPG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

How to watch Lille vs Celtic live in India?

The Lille vs Celtic game will not be telecasted live in India. For viewers who want to watch the Lille vs Celtic live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Lille vs Celtic prediction

According to our Lille vs Celtic prediction, Lille are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: LOSC Instagram, Celtic Football Club Instagram