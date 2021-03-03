Lille Vs Marseille Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Ligue 1 table-toppers LOSC Lille will take on Marseille in what promises to be an enthralling fixture on Wednesday night. The match will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4. Here's a look at where to watch Lille vs Marseille live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Lille vs Marseille prediction and match preview

While life in Europe has been tough, Lille have dominated proceedings and they now find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a two-point lead over defending champions and second-placed Paris Saint-Germain. Lille were knocked out of the Europa League last week by Ajax, but the French side will pull all their attention to making their Ligue 1 campaign a success. The hosts are unbeaten in nine games in the league since their defeat to Angers and will look to continue their good form against Marseille.

Marseille meanwhile are seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points off fourth-placed Monaco who occupy the final continental slot. Since their defeat against PSG, the visitors have been unbeaten in five games across all competitions but only clinched two wins off them. New boss Jorge Sampaoli will continue to watch the game from the sidelines due to protocols, while interim manager Nasser Larguet calls the shots. Lille are favourites for the clash at home, but Marseille can throw a surprise or two especially with a new tactician in town.

Lille vs Marseille team news

The table-toppers will be without talismanic forward Burak Yilmaz, who continues to nurse his injuries. Right-back Zeki Celik should return to the line-up for the game against Marseille for Jeremy Pied. Lille have no other injuries or suspensions, but manager Christophe Galtier is likely to rotate his side as they prepare for the vigours of the Ligue 1 title race. As for Marseille, the visitors welcome back Dario Benedetto and Valentin Rongier from their suspensions, while Hiroki Sakai and Alvaro Gonzalez are serving bans. Jordan Amavi continues to be out injured.

Lille vs Marseille team news: Predicted line-ups

Lille : Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Bamba; David, Yazici

: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Bamba; David, Yazici Marseille: Mandanda; Lirola, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Nagatomo; Kamara, Rongier; Thauvin, Payet, Henrique; Milik

Where to watch Lille vs Marseille live stream?

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the game in India. However, fans can still find live scores and updates on the social media handles of both teams. In the USA, the Lille vs Marseille live stream will be available on FuboTV. The match will begin a 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 4.

(Image Courtesy: Lille, Marseille Instagram)