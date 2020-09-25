Lille Vs Nantes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Preview

Christophe Galtier's Lille will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season when they welcome Christian Gourcuff's Nantes on Friday, September 25. Ligue 1 live action between Lille and Nantes is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 12:30 am IST) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Here's a look at our Lille vs Nantes prediction, Lille vs Nantes team news and Lille vs Nantes live stream details ahead of the clash.

Ligue 1 fixtures: Lille vs Nantes prediction and match preview

Lille are currently in fifth place on the Ligue 1 table with two wins and two draws from four games this season. Christophe Galtier's men would have come away with the three points against Marseille in their last game as well had they not conceded a late equaliser. Had Lille got the win over Marseille, they would've been placed at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

On the other hand, Nantes are in 14th place in the Ligue 1 table with one win, two draws and one defeat from four games. The Nantes faithful might not have expected much from their team when they hosted table-toppers St-Etienne in their last fixture, but Christian Gourcuff's side were able to come back from two goals down and salvage a crucial point. Our Lille vs Nantes prediction is a 3-1 win for Lille.

Lille vs Nantes team news and injuries

For Lille, Renato Sanches is back in contention following a knee injury while defender Reinildo Mandava has returned from a suspension and could slot into the starting line-up. The hosts have no other injury concerns for their clash against Nantes. The visitors have Imran Louza back for selection after the midfielder served his two-match ban but Kalifa Coulibaly could miss out due to a leg injury.

Ligue 1 live: Lille vs Nantes live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Lille vs Nantes live telecast on BT Sport 3. In the USA, the Lille vs Nantes live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. There will be no Lille vs Nantes live stream in India but fans can keep updated with the scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Lille, Nantes Twitter