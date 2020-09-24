Lincoln City Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live In India

League One outfit Lincoln City will host Premier League champions, Liverpool, at the LNER Stadium for their EFL Third Round clash on Thursday. The Carabao Cup encounter between Lincoln City vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm BST (Friday 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at our Lincoln City vs Liverpool prediction, Lincoln City vs Liverpool team news and Lincoln City vs Liverpool live stream details.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool team news and match preview

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have made a perfect start to their new season, winning two out of their opening two league games. The Reds edged past Leeds United on Matchday 1 in a seven-goal thriller before registering a 2-0 win over Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. However, the Merseyside giants are expected to rotate their squad heavily for a competition that will likely be close to the bottom of Jurgen Klopp's priorities.

We're likely to 'combine experience with talent' as we name a strong team to begin our @Carabao_Cup campaign tomorrow night 🔴#LFC | #CarabaoCup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 23, 2020

Regardless, Liverpool will still be able to field a starting line-up of significant quality to avoid an upset. New signings Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are in line to start along with James Milner, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas, who also arrived this summer. However, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are still out injured.

Meanwhile, Lincoln City have also had a perfect start to their new season. Michael Appleton's side earned a crucial 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in their EFL First Round game before dismantling Bradford City 5-0 in the next round to set up a clash against Liverpool. The Imps also have two wins from two games in League One. For the hosts, Harry Anderson and Joe Walsh are in line to feature against Liverpool.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool prediction

Lincoln will surely be up for the challenge against Liverpool despite no fans in their stadium. The hosts will also look to take advantage of a weakened Liverpool side to get the win. However, our Lincoln City vs Liverpool prediction is that Liverpool will win the game.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool live stream details: How to watch Carabao Cup live in India

Fans wondering how to watch Lincoln City vs Liverpool live in India can tune in to VH1 for the live telecast of the game. The Lincoln City vs Liverpool live stream on mobile phones will be available on Jio TV and Hotstar. Fans in the UK can watch the Lincoln City vs Liverpool live telecast on BT Sport.

Image Credits - Lincoln City, Liverpool Instagram