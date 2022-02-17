Lineker Says 'father Time' Is Catching Up With Messi & Ronaldo; 'Lower Our Expectations'

Former English footballer Fary Lineker took to his official Twitter handle on February 16 to shed his thoughts on the Argentine football great Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Replying to a tweet by EA Sports broadcaster Nubaid Haroon about Ronaldo and Messi looking desperate to do something, Lineker urged fans to lower their expectations with the duo, citing their growing age. Ronaldo turned 37-years-old on February 5 and Messi will be turning 35-years-old this summer.

Meanwhile, shedding his views on the duo on Twitter, Lineker said, “Messi is 35 in June. Ronaldo has just turned 37. We should probably lower our expectations. They still do wonderful things, but not even these footballing Gods can defy father time forever”. Both players share a total of twelve Ballon d’Or trophies between them and have switched clubs in the summer transfer window of 2021.

Messi bid-adieu to the La Liga giants Barcelona after spending 21 years with the club, and went on to join the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). At the same time, Ronaldo made his long-awaited return to the Premier League, by joining Manchester United for his second stint with the club. Lineker’s tweet about the duo came after PSG’s Leg 1 match in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 tournament. While Messi missed a chance to score in the last 16 matches, PSG managed to win after a late strike by Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stats in 2021-22

Messi’s struggle at Paris continued during the match against Real Madrid despite the fact that PSG emerged as the winners by 1-0 at the end of the match. Messi missed a crucial penalty opportunity during the match, as Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant effort to stop the ball hit on the left side. However, Lineker’s claim about Ronaldo was short-lived as he scored his first Premier League goal of 2022, during the Premier League 2021-22 game between Manchester United and Brighton at the Old Trafford yesterday. While Messi has scored seven goals in 21 matches for PSG across competitions, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals for United in 27 matches across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

