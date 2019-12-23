Jesse Lingard's DISASTROUS Run Continues As He Goes A Year Without Scoring A Goal In PL

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Watford FC on Sunday at Vicarage Road. There were a lot of questions raised over the disappointing performance put in by the Red Devils squad against Troy Deeney and Co. One of the players who was heavily criticised was 27-year old Jesse Lingard.

Jesse Lingard's half-hearted chip against Watford FC

Congratulations to Jesse Lingard who went a year on without scoring/assisting a goal for MUFC in BPL.



May 2020 be yet another great non decisive year for you. pic.twitter.com/Slwa1Okk9p — Scoutinho - OldTraffordCorner.com (@Scoutinho5) December 22, 2019

Does Jesse Lingard deserve to be in the Manchester United squad?

0 - Jesse Lingard has now gone over 25 hours since his last goal or assist in the Premier League, with his last goal involvement coming against Huddersfield on Boxing Day 2018 (one assist). Misfire. #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/GG8qiR9sRO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

Believe it or not, Jesse Lingard has gone an year without scoring or assisting a goal for Manchester United in the English Premier League. In fact, the last time Jesse Lingard scored in the English top-flight was on December 22, 2018 (in the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City). The England international scored twice with a 57th-minute penalty and a 90th-minute goal. Jesse Lingard scored in January against Arsenal in the FA Cup. He had to wait until the end of November 2019 to score again. It was against Astana in the UEFA Europa League. Does the 'teenage' talent still deserve to be in Manchester United setup or should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begin his search for other options upfront?

Jesse Lingard wishes former Manchester United player Daley Blind a speedy recovery

Stay strong brother! Top guy, top player ❤❤ https://t.co/HPaQE4Npi3 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 21, 2019

