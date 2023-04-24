Lionel Messi adds fuel to fire on Barca return with curious case of 15 suitcases

Paris Saint Germain are planning an entire overhaul in the summer as the future of Lionel Messi could finally be decided. The Argentine superstar is in the last year of his contract and reports of his potential return to Barcelona are doing the rounds. PSG's sole priority has remained to wrap up the Ligue 1 title having crashed out of the Champions League and French Cup already this campaign.

As per a report in Marca, the stalwart returned to Barcelona, a city that still adores him. Messi's return to his former home wasn't supposed to raise many eyebrows. But the 35-year-old reportedly brought in 15 suitcases alongside him and his family which once again heat up the speculation of his possible reunion at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona with immediate effect?

But as per further reports, his camp declined to admit to ringing up any connection with Messi's imminent future as the trip is claimed to be a personal one. PSG are not involved in any game until their top-tier fixture with Lorient on the 30th of April and Messi wanted to enjoy some family time away from football. The Argentine hasn't committed anything although there is a provision in the contract for a one-year extension but both parties need to agree on terms before putting pen to paper.

Messi's return to his prodigal home would be a massive victory for Joan Laporta and Co but the Catalans' current financial crisis has put a major dent in their ambitions. They need to raise sufficient funds or cut up their expenditure in an order to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules which should enable them to register the World Cup winner under their fold.

Barcelona manager Xavi however refused to make any comments prior to the Atletico Madrid game.

"Right now I’m not thinking about this. My focus is on football, training well, and the week ahead. I don’t think about next year, or the signings, or the other things that happen. I’m going to give everything I can for Barca to play the best. I’m not focused on Leo or signings."

The table toppers further cemented their position at the top of the table and what could be a better reception than to offer the La Liga trophy to the Argentine.