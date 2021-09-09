Lionel Messi Admits Winning 2021 Copa America 'most Difficult' Feat In His Career

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy after winning the Copa America final after a 1-0 win over rivals Brazil back in July this year at the Maracana. It was also Argentina’s first international trophy in 28 years. Messi recently admitted that winning the Copa America with Argentina was the "most difficult" triumph of all the trophies he's won.

Messi told ESPN that claiming the Copa America trophy was the most difficult, as he went through some tough times getting to it.

"Everything I won was important and beautiful, but this was the most difficult because I went through many things. It was knock, after knock... I finally had happy holidays from the first day to the last. Before I was bitter and now it was different from start to finish. My children sing Argentina songs all the time, they remember the final against Brazil and for me, it's spectacular to see how they enjoy that."

Messi claims to have 'peace of mind' now

He also said that he has "peace of mind" having achieved his dream that had been denied multiple times. He said that it was like a dream and that he could not believe it happened. He enjoys looking at the images of the famous night now more than then, as he was in a "daze" at that time and could not understand what was happening.

Messi also spoke about the painful defeats of the past years and said that a part of the media treated the Argentina team as failures. He said that the media treated them as though they did not feel the responsibility that came with the Argentina jersey, and that the players, who were playing then, should not have been in the national team. He added that they tried to be champions in tournaments gone by and it is very difficult to win a World Cup or a Copa America. He said that people did not value what the team did but instead emphasised the fact that they didn't achieve the aim of winning. Lastly, he said that the important thing is to feel satisfied that you have given your all and "luckily, the last (final) was different."

(Image: AP)