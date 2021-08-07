Lionel Messi Agrees To Join PSG With Two-year Contract Following Barcelona Exit: Reports

Barcelona fans have witnessed a dramatic and emotional last 24 hours as club legend Lionel Messi is officially departing the Camp Nou after spending 21 years there across various levels. The La Liga giants were unable to offer Messi a new contract despite both parties coming to terms on a new deal because La Liga's financial fair play rules would not permit them to do so, as per the Barcelona president.

Meanwhile, it has now been reportedly learned that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to join the French club Paris Saint-Germain i.e. PSG.

Messi transfer update

A French journalist named Mohamed Bouhafsi on his official Twitter handle has lately announced that Lionel Messi has chosen to join PSG on a two-year deal with an extra optional year. Furthermore, he added that the French club is looking to wrap up the signing over the weekend. At the same time, it has also been mentioned that the club is set to meet with the Copa America winner's father Jorge Messi in the next few hours.

Lionel #Messi has chosen to join #PSG - 2 years + 1 on option for the contract - the club is looking to wrap up the signing over the weekend, and is set to meet with Jorge Messi in the next few hours. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 6, 2021

Messi leaving Barcelona

While Lionel Messi has enjoyed a strong relationship with Barcelona for over 20 years, the same cannot be said for the past year. Messi had tried to leave the Camp Nou in August 2020 because of a reported fallout with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, his successor Joan Laporta convinced the Argentine international to stay at the club.

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that the club was not able to register Lionel Messi's contract because of LaLiga's fair play rules.