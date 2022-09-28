Lionel Messi Almost Gets Taken Out By Security While Signing Pitch Invader's Back: WATCH

It was an eventful evening for Argentina skipper Lionel Messi who scored two goals to help Argentina defeat Jamaica 3-0 in a friendly match at New York's Red Bull Arena. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the first half. The match will also be remembered for three fans invading the pitch and trying to get selfies and autograph of the star footballer.

Argentina vs Jamaica: Security denies fan from getting his back signed by Lionel Messi

There were three different incidents of fans invading the football pitch during the Argentina vs Jamaica match. In the first incident, one fan tried to get his back signed by Messi and was almost successful as the player did agree on doing so. However, the security tackled the invader down ultimately denying him the opportunity. The other two fans tried to get a selfie with Messi but were taken down by security as well.

Lionel Messi's final attempt to win FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's brace helped Argentina maintain their unbeaten run as they look to eclipse the unbeaten record set by Italy football team. Argentina has now gone 35 matches unbeaten in a streak stretching back to 2019. The two-time World Cup champions are just two shy of Italy’s world record unbeaten run of 37 matches which happened between 2018 and 2022. The brace also took Argentina skipper's international goals tally to 90 in 164 appearances. Argentina are slowly becoming one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar, however, the question remains whether Messi will be able to finally achieve his dream?.

The World Cup trophy is the only major honour that Lionel Messi has failed to lift in his decorated career. The forward led Argentina to the final of the competition in 2014, but Mario Gotze's goal in Rio de Janeiro crushed Argentina's dream of winning the third title. He was named the Player of the Tournament for his efforts. The 2022 event in Qatar is likely to be his final chance to lift the trophy. Argentina seeks to add to another World Cup which it had won in 1978 with Mario Kempes and 1986 with Diego Maradona. Lionel Scaloni's men will open their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia before talking on Mexico and Poland in their group.