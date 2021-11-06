Lionel Messi Already Been Told That He Has Won Ballon D'Or 2021: Reports

Lionel Messi is arguably the strongest contender to bag this year's Ballon d'Or award. The Ballon d'Or 2021 is scheduled to take place at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital of Paris on 29 November. Leo has been a proud recipient of the prestigious football awards on six occasions and would be hoping to walk away by winning the honour for a record seventh time.

While the Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held at the end of this month, it has been reported that the Argentine sensation has already bagged the award.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

As per reports in RTP Sports, Lionel Messi will be lifting the Ballon d' Or 2021 award come November 29. The report further states that the football megastar has already been informed by France Football of him standing aloft with the Golden Ball. Now, it remains to be seen how accurate the report is.

Ballon d'Or 2021 list leaked?

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a winner of this year's Ballon d'Or has been announced well in advance. Last week, it was also reported that the Ballon d'Or 2021 winner and final rankings list were leaked and going by those rumours, Polish and FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021 awards and he has clearly outperformed Lionel Messi and French as well as Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema comprehensively to lift the trophy. Reportedly, Robert Lewandowski has won a total of 627 votes.

Lionel Messi stats

Lionel Messi who had moved from FC Barcelona to the French club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in August has so far netted three goals from three UEFA Champions League games for PSG. Meanwhile, he is yet to open his account in the ongoing Ligue 1 season for PSG as he has failed to find the back of the net in all five appearances for the Paris-based football club.

Prior to joining PSG, the Argentina icon had an outstanding year both individually and collectively as he played a key role in Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph and followed it up by helping Argentina win a major trophy for the first time since 1993 as the two-time world champions lifted the Copa America title in July this year. On a personal note, Leo has netted 37 goals and was also involved in 14 assists in 46 appearances both at the club as well as the international level combined to earn a Ballon d'Or nomination once again.