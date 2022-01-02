Lionel Messi Among Four PSG Players To Test COVID Positive Ahead Of French Cup Clash

French outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed that the legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a day ahead of PSG’s Coupe de France clash against Vannes. Messi will now miss PSG’s match on Monday, as PSG confirmed that he along with Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have all contracted the virus and are set to miss Monday’s French Cup match. Along with Messi and the three other players, PSG will also miss the services of Neymar Jr. against Vannes, who continues to recover from his injury in Brazil.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Lionel Messi is under isolation

As per a report by Goal.com, in a statement confirming the recent developments, PSG said, “The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol”. Messi last played for PSG during their Ligue 1 clash against FC Lorient on December 22, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi's stats since joining PSG in 2021

Meanwhile, PSG currently tops the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table, having won 14, drew four, and lost one match out of the 19 they have played in the season. In the meantime, after joining the French outfit in the Summer Transfer Window 2021, Messi has scored a total of six goals for his new club. Messi has scored a lone goal in the 11 Ligue 1 matches he has played, while he has scored five goals in five matches of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

He will now be expected to recover from the virus and join the PSG in their action-packed schedule ahead of the season. After facing Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday, PSG will face Lyon in their next Ligue 1 match on January 10. PSG earlier advanced into the Round of 32 in the French Cup after defeating SC Feignies 0-3 in the Round of 64 on December 20.

