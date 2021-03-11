Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo: Iconic Duo's THIS 16-year-old Streak Ended By PSG, Porto

Spanish giants Barcelona were hopeful of inflicting a second remontada over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to seal a berth in the quarter-final of the Champions League. But Lionel Messi and co. failed to break past the defensive wall of PSG, thus getting knocked out of the European club competition. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus were also shown the door by FC Porto. Thus, for the first time in 16 years, neither of the two superstars will feature in the final eight of the Champions League.

PSG vs Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe fires opener from spot

Barcelona had a mountain to climb when they arrived at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The Blaugrana had conceded four home goals in the first leg with PSG bagging a three-goal lead. Mauricio Pochettino's tactics were clear, defend initially and catch the opponents off guard to threaten them on the counter.

Ousmane Dembele had several chances to bag the opener but he was largely ineffective with his finishing even as Keylor Navas stood guard between the sticks. The hosts went on to achieve the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Kylian Mbappe fired the ball from the spot following a foul from Clement Lenglet.

PSG vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi scores stunner, then misses penalty

Messi had to drop deep in the game to create space against the largely impregnable PSG defence. When he failed, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner struck a thunderous shot from outside the penalty box to equalise, catching Navas unaware. The Blaugrana had the opportunity to further cut down the goal deficit when Layvin Kurzawa's foul on Antoine Griezmann led to a penalty.

Messi stepped up for the spot-kick only for Navas to produce an impeccable save. And the Catalan giants looked completely nervy in the second half and appeared to lack the intensity with which they once threatened their opponents in the first half. Messi and Sergio Busquets did force Navas to produce some fine saves with the game ending 1-1, with 5-2 on aggregate.

Champions League results: No Messi, Ronaldo in final 8 after 16 years

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Juventus could not overcome the FC Porto challenge a day prior. Despite winning the second leg 3-2, the Bianconeri were shown the exit door after FC Porto managed to score more away goals. Notably, this will be the first time that neither Messi nor Ronaldo will be in the quarter-final following the surprising Champions League results.

#UCL quarter-final appearances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo:



2021: âŒ

2020: Messi

2019: Both

2018: Both

2017: Both

2016: Both

2015: Both

2014: Both

2013: Both

2012: Both

2011: Both

2010: Messi

2009: Both

2008: CR7

2007: CR7

2006: âŒ pic.twitter.com/c069CDMhNV — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 10, 2021

The 2005-06 season was the last time that neither of the two superstars were alive in the Champions League. Back then, Messi's Barcelona were beaten by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate, while Manchester United were knocked out of the competition after their 2-0 loss against AC Milan.

Image courtesy: Fifa.com Twitter