Lionel Messi And Family Try Out The Disney Filter On Instagram, See The Results

Football News

Lionel Messi, wife Antonella Rocuzzo and three sons goof around on Instagram where they try out the new Disney filter. See what character Messi ended up with.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi proved the difference once again for Barcelona as the Catalunya-based franchise registered their first three points under Quique Setien with a 1-0 win over Granada. The Argentinian forward has been inspirational for Barcelona this season and continues to be a strong presence on the pitch. However, off the pitch, Lionel Messi enjoys a low-key lifestyle and spends most of his free time with his wife Antonella Rocuzzo and children (also his beloved pet dog).  

Will we ever see someone as phenomenal as Lionel Messi in the future?

Lionel Messi and family kill time by trying out the new Disney Instagram filter

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi enjoys his time off the field with his near and dear ones. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently caught on wife Antonella Rocuzzo's Instagram story. He was trying out some goofy Disney filters along with his three sons - Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Lionel Messi tried out the filter himself and got a Disney prince John Smith from Pocahontas. Matteo, who is known for his off-field antics, got Ursula from Disney's popular animated film - Mermaid

Potential records that Lionel Messi can break this year

Published:
