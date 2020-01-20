Lionel Messi And Family Try Out The Disney Filter On Instagram, See The Results

Lionel Messi proved the difference once again for Barcelona as the Catalunya-based franchise registered their first three points under Quique Setien with a 1-0 win over Granada. The Argentinian forward has been inspirational for Barcelona this season and continues to be a strong presence on the pitch. However, off the pitch, Lionel Messi enjoys a low-key lifestyle and spends most of his free time with his wife Antonella Rocuzzo and children (also his beloved pet dog).

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Will we ever see someone as phenomenal as Lionel Messi in the future?

#OnThisDay #OTD | January 16, 2010



A 22-year-old phenom named Lionel #Messi scored his 100th career goal in our 4-0 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou.



He now has over 600! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 16, 2020

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style

Lionel Messi and family kill time by trying out the new Disney Instagram filter

Not even Messi can resist the Disney filter 😂



(via antonelaroccuzzo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/YZnvLQwI4i — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United's defensive strategy criticised after Brandon Williams marks Van Dijk

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi enjoys his time off the field with his near and dear ones. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently caught on wife Antonella Rocuzzo's Instagram story. He was trying out some goofy Disney filters along with his three sons - Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Lionel Messi tried out the filter himself and got a Disney prince John Smith from Pocahontas. Matteo, who is known for his off-field antics, got Ursula from Disney's popular animated film - Mermaid.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's success with Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City proves he's a genius

Potential records that Lionel Messi can break this year

⭐️ Records Lionel #Messi can break in 2020 ⭐️



🔜 700 official career goals. He has 690.



🔜 643 One-Club goals(Pele). He has 620.



🔜 77 South American NT Goals(Pele). He has 70.



All of that is (likely) happening this year.



GOAT. 🐐

(Even he’s shocked 😯) pic.twitter.com/DuCSf9hkZp — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 19, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool have gone 1000 days since their last home defeat in the Premier League