Lionel Messi And Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rejuvenate In Ibiza With Luis Suarez And Family

Barcelona's return to football after the COVID-19 break did not go according to plan. The Catalan side, who were the league leaders when the season resumed last month, surrendered the LaLiga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid. Lionel Messi and co. will now be back in action in two weeks when they face Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez's luxurious Ibiza holiday

Lionel Messi is utilising his time off football to spend some quality time with his family and children. The diminutive Argentine was recently spotted on a luxurious yacht with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo near Ibiza, soaking the sun and relaxing in the warm weather. Messi was joined by his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and his family. In full holiday-mode, the men were pictured wearing trunks while their wives were seen donning bikinis during the sunny break.

The football stars also brought their children along for the summer break. Messi was spotted lying on the deck, soaking in the sun rays while Luis Suarez was seen exploring the sea with a mini jet ski.

Earlier this week, Antonela Roccuzzo shared multiple pictures of herself with Messi, where the duo was seen exploring the beaches in Ibiza.

Barcelona finished their LaLiga campaign last weekend with a 5-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. Messi scored a brace, which ultimately secured his record seventh Pichichi award. The 33-year-old finished the season with 25 league goals to his name, beating Karim Benzema (21). Despite Messi's form, Barca eventually finished four points behind Real Madrid, who are undefeated since football resumed in Spain.

Messi and co. will now turn their attention to the Champions League, which Barcelona have failed to win since 2015. They will host Napoli on Sunday with a berth in the quarter-finals on the line. The two sides met back in February in south Italy, where they played out a 1-1 draw. After the second-leg of the round of 16, Champions League will be played in a World-Cup style knockout format. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will also play their second-legs. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Leipzig and Atalanta have already made it to the quarter-finals.

(Image Credits: Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram Handle)