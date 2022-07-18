Lionel Messi Becomes Football Coach For Japanese Kids During PSG Tour; WATCH

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was seen interacting with Japanese children during Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) pre-season tour to the Asian country. The Ligue 1 giants are set to face Kawasaki on July 20 at the Japan National Stadium. The game will begin live at 4:00 PM IST this Wednesday.

Lionel Messi becomes football coach for Japanese kids

As seen in the adorable video posted below, Lionel Messi provided an 'assist' to one of the children, who seemed to be enjoying their time playing football. After receiving the ball, the kid dribbled past their opponent before slotting the ball in the back of the net.

PSG's pre-season tour fixtures

After playing against Kawasaki on July 20, PSG will next face Urawa Reds during their pre-season tour on July 23. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM IST. Their tour to Japan will end with a clash against Gamba Osaka on Monday, July 25, with the game set to begin live at 3:30 PM IST.

After facing these three opponents in Japan, they will return to France to face Nantes in the Trophée des Champions. The clash will take place on July 31, with the time yet to be decided. That will be the last of their clashes before the official 2022/23 Ligue 1 season begins on August 7.

🇯🇵 A thank you to the 𝟭𝟯 𝟬𝟬𝟬 people attending our open training session in Tokyo 🔴🔵#PSGJapanTour2022 https://t.co/kwIwLrMluG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 18, 2022

PSG's full squad for pre-season tour

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi

Among the players set to miss PSG's pre-season tour include Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera.

PSG won tenth Ligue 1 title

PSG are set to be buzzing with confidence ahead of the 2022/23 season, having won their tenth Ligue 1 title in the last campaign. Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, who is no longer at the club, PSG finished the season with 86 points, a staggering 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille. While they were utterly dominant in their domestic league, they could not replicate a similar level of performance in the UEFA Champions League, having lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.