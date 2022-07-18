Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Becomes Football Coach For Japanese Kids During PSG Tour; WATCH

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was seen interacting with Japanese children during Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) pre-season tour to the country.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Lionel Messi

Image: Twitter@PSG


Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was seen interacting with Japanese children during Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) pre-season tour to the Asian country. The Ligue 1 giants are set to face Kawasaki on July 20 at the Japan National Stadium. The game will begin live at 4:00 PM IST this Wednesday.

Lionel Messi becomes football coach for Japanese kids 

As seen in the adorable video posted below, Lionel Messi provided an 'assist' to one of the children, who seemed to be enjoying their time playing football. After receiving the ball, the kid dribbled past their opponent before slotting the ball in the back of the net.

PSG's pre-season tour fixtures

After playing against Kawasaki on July 20, PSG will next face Urawa Reds during their pre-season tour on July 23. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM IST. Their tour to Japan will end with a clash against Gamba Osaka on Monday, July 25, with the game set to begin live at 3:30 PM IST.

READ | Lionel Messi warned PSG he would leave club if they sign Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

After facing these three opponents in Japan, they will return to France to face Nantes in the Trophée des Champions. The clash will take place on July 31, with the time yet to be decided. That will be the last of their clashes before the official 2022/23 Ligue 1 season begins on August 7.

READ | PSG say no to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after offer from agent: Report

PSG's full squad for pre-season tour

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat 

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi

Among the players set to miss PSG's pre-season tour include Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera.

PSG won tenth Ligue 1 title

PSG are set to be buzzing with confidence ahead of the 2022/23 season, having won their tenth Ligue 1 title in the last campaign. Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, who is no longer at the club, PSG finished the season with 86 points, a staggering 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille. While they were utterly dominant in their domestic league, they could not replicate a similar level of performance in the UEFA Champions League, having lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

READ | Messi offered to extend stay amid growing rumours of PSG exit alongside Neymar: Report
READ | Lionel Messi passes penalty to Sergio Ramos during warm-up game; video leaves fans in awe
COMMENT