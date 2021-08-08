On Sunday, Lionel Messi insisted at his Barcelona farewell that his next club has not been confirmed yet, reports suggest a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has already been agreed. Barcelona announced on Thursday that the club's legend will not rejoin them because of financial troubles. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had reached an agreement with the La Liga giants for a new five-year contract at Camp Nou. However, now it seems Messi is heading to France, and as per reports he would be presented at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days.

Lionel Messi to PSG confirmed as per reports

According to ESPN's sources, a deal for Lionel Messi to PSG has been reached. The Argentine is expected to travel to Paris later on Sunday and complete a medical before signing a two-year deal, with the option of a third year. However, while speaking at his farewell conference, Messi acknowledged that he was in touch with PSG but denied that an agreement had been reached.

BREAKING: Lionel Messi to PSG is DONE!



He will have his medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris before signing his contract sources have told @LaurensJulien ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eNb2cWOp3Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2021

On being asked whether PSG was his next destination, Messi responded, "That is one possibility [PSG]. There's nothing closed at the moment but we're talking about a lot of things. After Barca's statement, a lot of clubs showed an interest. But nothing final, although there are talks, of course." If the 34-year old were to join PSG, that would bring an end to his 21-year stint at Barcelona.

Emotional Lionel Messi bids farewell to Barcelona

While speaking at his farewell press conference, Lionel Messi was so emotional that he was left speechless. Messi (in tears) began by saying, "The truth is I don't know what to say. In these last few days, I have been thinking, giving lots of thought to what I would say. The truth is that I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I'm not ready for this."

Messi added, "Honestly, last year, all the mess with the burofax, I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say. This year is not the same. My family and I were convinced we were going to stay, that's what we wanted more than anything. We were at home. Now I have to say goodbye to all of this. I have been here so many years, my entire life, since I was 13. After 21 years, I am leaving with my wife, with my three little Catalan-Argentine kids. I can't say that we won't come back because this is our home, and I promised my children that."

(Image Credit: Image: AP, We are Messi/Twitter)