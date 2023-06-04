Lionel Messi Booed By Fans In His Final Match At PSG Against Clermont Foot- Watch

Lionel Messi bids adieu to PSG after a two-year stint with the club. The 7-time Ballon d'Or played his final game in the French capital on Saturday as the Ligue 1 2022/23 season concluded. Paris Saint-Germain won the league title but could not get the better of Clermont Foot at home on matchday 38. Thus, Lionel Messi's PSG tenure ends with a loss, nevertheless, he departed with another trophy under his belt.

Earlier in the week PSG confirmed the departure of Messi and on Saturday night it was the end of "Messi Magic" in France. Unfortunately, it wasn't the most ideal end of the road for arguably the greatest player of all time as he was jeered by the fans at Parc des Princes, moreover, he missed a crucial goal-scoring opportunity and went goalless in the end. Following the match, Paris Saint-Germain shared a post in respect of Messi on social media platforms.

Lionel Messi booed by fans in his final match at PSG

There is a video that is making rounds on the internet, which shows a scene from before the beginning of the match. The visual shows the crowd reacting when Lionel Messi's name is announced. Watch the reaction of the crowd.

Pitada a Messi por parte de los ultras en el Parque de los Príncipes en el último partido del argentino con la camiseta del PSG.@diarioas @carrusel pic.twitter.com/W4m3k37dKV — Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) June 3, 2023

Lionel Messi apparently did not have the best of stays in Paris. The Barcelona legend received a ceremonious reception in 2021, but things did not pan out the way the fans expected it to be. The Argentine endured a goal draught in his first year at PSG, scoring only 6 goals. However, in the second season, he showcased his mettle, netting 16 goals and as many assists. All in all Messi amassed 32 goals for Parisians in all competitions, he had a direct contribution in 66 goals (adding total assists) in 74 appearances. While it could be termed as brilliant, but the consistent reports of him not feeling content at his new club and assertions of a possible tiff with fellow teammate Kylian Mbappe seemingly made the fans his anti.