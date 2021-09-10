Lionel Messi Breaks Pele's Highest Goalscorer Record In CONMEBOL History With 79 Goals

The year 2021 has turned out to be a really good year for Lionel Messi as far as his football career is concerned. He lifted his first major silverware at the international level after Argentina's 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final on July 11 and now, Messi has added one more feather in his cap as he has now surpassed one of the all-time greats of the game Pele to become the highest CONMEBOL goalscorer.

Lionel Messi has now surpassed the three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele to become the all-time leading goalscorer for a South American nation. Messi achieved this feat during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier fixture against Bolivia. In fact, when Leo netted a goal in Thursday's contest, it also turned out to be his 78th international goal for La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi breaks Pele's records

Prior to this match, the 2021 Copa America winner needed just two goals to surpass Pele for becoming the s leading CONMEBOL goalscorer. He equalled the former world champion's feat when he helped Argentina break the deadlock in the 14th minute and then surpassed him after successfully finding the back of the net in the 64th minute. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi seemed to be unstoppable even after having scored a brace and registered a hat-trick when he netted one in the 88th minute.

Messi goal records

After his match-winning hat-trick on Thursday night, Lionel Messi is now at the 'Numero Uno'spot in the list of leading CONMEBOL scorers with 79 goals to his name. The second spot is occupied by Pele (77). Meanwhile, Uruguay's Luis Suarez (64), Chile's Alexis Sanchez (46), and Peru's Paolo Guerrero (38) take the third, fourth, and, fifth spots respectively.