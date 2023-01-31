Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Upstaging Ronaldo In Race For Most-liked Instagram Post

Lionel Messi overtook Cristiano Ronaldo for the most-liked Instagram post after he lifted the all-important FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in December. The Argentine captain had posted various photos of himself celebrating the World Cup triumph, with one of these posts receiving a whopping 75 million likes. This post surpassed the previous record held by Ronaldo's post which had received around 56.8 million likes.

Messi breaks silence on breaking Ronaldo's record

While speaking to infobae after beating Cristiano Ronaldo for the most liked Instagram post, Lionel Messi said, "I didn't look for it either, because I wasn't looking to have the most liked photo, far from it. But hey, there it is. It shows that people wanted to see me with that cup. I think that photo reached people. The truth is that very few comments I could read. It is very difficult. I had a million messages and it ended up blocking me. It was crazy."

Messi believes he's won everything after World Cup triumph

While speaking in an interview about what it means to him to finally get his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy, Lionel Messi told UrbanaPlay, "It's at the end of my career, closing a cycle. I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed of. I got everything in my career, individually. It was about closing my career in a unique way. I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints and I can't ask for more. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward ended his remarks by stating how he would have wanted Argentine legend Diego Maradona to have witnessed this moment. "I would have liked Diego to give me the cup, or at least to see all this, to see Argentina as world champions, with everything he wanted and how he loved the national team. I think from above, he – like a lot of people who love me – were strong," added the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.