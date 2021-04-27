Lionel Messi Celebrates 10-year Anniversary Of THAT Solo Goal Vs Real Madrid; Watch

Lionel Messi has often been regarded as one of the best players in football history with the Argentine international doing it all with great ease for FC Barcelona over the years. The 33-year-old attacker has scored tons of goals for the Catalunya outfit at the biggest stages possible. We reminisce one of his best ever goals which came on this date (27 April) ten years ago in a fiery UCL clash against Real Madrid.

ðŸ”Ÿ years ago #OnThisDay, Leo #Messi scored one his most iconic goals ever: pic.twitter.com/19j0CG7izx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2021

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2011 Champions League semi-finals

El Clasico rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid were at the peak of their footballing prowess as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola took charge of their respective teams going neck to neck against each other. Both the teams were all set to square off at one of the biggest stages possible with the Spanish giants drawing each other in the Champions League semi-final.

The first leg of the all-important clash was set to be played at the Bernabeu as FC Barcelona headed to Madrid with high hopes and fierce intent. The match was evenly poised in the first half as both teams cancelled each other out and displayed a solid defensive performance to deny their opponents a chance to glory. However, things soon changed in the second half as Real Madrid centre-back Pepe was sent off at the hour mark for a tackle on Dani Alves. Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho soon followed his defender as he was red-carded and sent to the stands for protesting against Pepe's sending off.

Lionel Messi solo goal vs Real Madrid

With Real Madrid now down to 10 men and struggling to keep hold of FC Barcelona in the second half, Lionel Messi began to weave his magic. The Argentine slotted the ball past the Real Madrid goalkeeper off an Ibrahim Affelay cross in the 76th minute of the match to hand Barcelona a crucial lead. However, the second goal by the Barcelona star is the one most fondly recalled by fans as Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid saw the attacker single-handedly tear apart Real Madrid's defence.



ðŸ™Œ Leo Messi genius 10 years ago today! âš½ï¸âš½ï¸#UCL pic.twitter.com/8tq8AAoOiI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Barcelona's build-up to the goal started off with Lionel Messi holding the ball around the half-line before he passed it to Sergio Busquets who casually rolled it back into Messi's path as the Argentine made a run. With the ball in his feet, Lionel Messi ran past the entire Real Madrid defence, leaving behind four Madrid players before slotting the ball past Iker Casillas from a very tight angle. The sensational goal by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sent shockwaves across the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid sat in awe of Messi's brilliance.

With Barcelona winning the first leg with two away goals to their name, the Catalunya outfit entered the second leg as favourites where they managed to eke out a 1-1 draw to book a spot for themselves in the Champions League final against Manchester United.

The Argentine has not lost his touch even after a decade as Lionel Messi 2021 record shows that the 33-year-old has scored over 25 goals in LaLiga this season with five goals in the UEFA Champions League to his name.