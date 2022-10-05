Lionel Messi Chants Echo In Ronaldo's Home Country Portugal Ahead Of PSG Vs Benfica Clash

Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) game against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, several fans of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi gathered outside his Lisbon hotel and chanted his name. The post has gone increasingly viral as Portugal is the home country of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who is often seen as one of the biggest rivals of the Argentine international. Hence, it was surprising that despite this rivalry, Messi received such high praise.

Fans react as Messi chants echoe in Lisbon

Les jeunes supporters ne renoncent pas et tentent par tous les moyens d'apercevoir Messi à l'hôtel de Lisbonne où le PSG vient d'arriver pic.twitter.com/CBIdakOGMZ — Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) October 4, 2022

Messi is literally the most popular player in Lisbon, Portugal 🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/StVXdMBMIC — SemperFi Messi (@SemperFiMessi) October 4, 2022

This is not Argentina,this is Portugal.Messi’s influence is unmatched.

Goat effect 🐐🤟 pic.twitter.com/Tv6oZHf3X4 — jubayer hossen (@jubayer1017) October 5, 2022

Lionel Messi seems to have returned to his very best this season after a relatively muted campaign last year in terms of both goals and assists. The Argentine international has already scored five goals and contributed with seven assists from just nine Ligue 1 appearances.

Moreover, the 35-year-old also scored a stunning free-kick goal during his last game against Nice this past Saturday. In stark contrast, Messi only scored six goals and contributed with 14 assists from 26 Ligue 1 games last season. With the Argentine international returning to form, reports suggest that PSG is keen on renewing his contract. However, Messi will only decide upon his future after the conclusion of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Messi will hope to contribute for PSG vs Benfica

After an impressive outing against Nice over the weekend, Lionel Messi and Co. will now shift their attention to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage game against Benfica on Wednesday. The game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on October 6, from the iconic Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

With the Ligue 1 giants currently leading their group in the UCL, they will hope to continue their fine form when they face the Portuguese side. PSG have scored six points after two games and are level on points with second-placed Benfica, but are ahead of the Portuguese outfit because of more goals scored. PSG have scored five goals as compared to Benfica's four.

Benfica vs PSG team news

Benfica's predicted starting line-up: Vlachodimos; Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez; Neres, R. Silva, Mario; Ramos

PSG's predicted starting line-up: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar