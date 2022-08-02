Lionel Messi Comes To PSG Fan's Rescue, Stop Security Guards From Dragging Him Away; WATCH

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi made a young fan's day by coming to his rescue when security guards were attempting to drag him away. Following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) 4-0 victory over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions final on Sunday, a supporter was keen on getting a selfie with the Argentine captain when Messi intervened and obliged the fan's request.

Lionel Messi makes fan's day by clicking selfie with him

As seen in the video below, Lionel Messi stopped security guards from dragging a fan away, who was attempting to click a selfie with the PSG star. A young fan was seen rushing towards Messi, who was heading down the tunnel at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel when the security guards attempted to drag him away.

This young fan was being taken away by security but Messi stopped them so the boy take a selfie with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MHNfpSs2O0 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 31, 2022

PSG thrash Nantes 4-0 in Trophee des Champions final

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain seem to have begun their new season in the same way they finished their last campaign as they registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions final on Sunday, July 31. Talismanic Argentine winger Lionel Messi opened the scoring before star Brazilian winger Neymar scored a brace. Meanwhile, veteran central defender Sergio Ramos also chipped in with a goal.

After already having begun their 2022/23 campaign with a trophy in their very first match, PSG will now also hope to kickstart their Ligue 1 season on a positive note. The defending champions will begin their new league campaign with a clash against Clermont Foot on Saturday, August 6 before they host Montpellier at the Parc des Princes seven days later.

How can fans watch Ligue 1 2022/23 season live in India?

Fans in India wanting to watch the Ligue 1 2022/23 season live can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The games will be broadcast live on Sports 18. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and Ligue 1.