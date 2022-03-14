Lionel Messi Could Make Sensational Return To Barcelona If Certain Obstacles Are Overcomed

If the latest reports were to be believed, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona, six months after having signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a blockbuster move. The Argentine captain has endured a difficult start at the Parc des Princes, with home fans also having booed him in PSG's latest home game against Bordeaux.

While the Ligue 1 giants won that match 3-0, the booing came about following their disappointing performance in the UEFA Champions League, where they bottled up a 2-0 lead in the second leg against Real Madrid. Los Blancos went on to win the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu by a scoreline of 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Lionel Messi could make sensational return to Barcelona

According to Marca, Lionel Messi could return to the Nou Camp as the Argentine's father, Jorge Messi, has spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta regarding the possibility. However, reports suggest that the 34-year old's return to the La Liga giants may not be that simple as there are some obstacles for such a transfer to transpire.

According to Quim Domenech, Messi is keen on returning to the Nou Camp. However, it is unlikely that PSG will allow the Argentine to depart so easily as seen with Kylian Mbappe. It is believed that the Ligue 1 giants declined a staggering €180 million for the French forward even though he seems to be on the verge of an exit. Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, has not signed a new deal with the club.

With Messi having signed a two-year contract when he landed in Paris, it is expected that PSG will be keen on keeping him until the 2022/23 season despite the Argentine's slow start at the Parc des Princes. Moreover, it also remains unclear if new Barcelona coach Xavi will want him back at the Nou Camp as Messi is soon about to turn 35-years old and the Spanish coach seems to be building a youth squad.

It will be interesting to see how the latest transfer window pans out after some blockbuster deals were seen in the previous window.