Lionel Messi Debuts For PSG; Manager Pochettino Says, 'He Brought Calmness To The Team'

Lionel Messi finally made his much-awaited Paris Saint Germain (PSG) debut in Sunday's 2-0 win against Reims. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was impressed with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's performances as he believed that he got calmness to the team. However, Messi had little role to play when it came to attacking as the Ligue 1 giants were already two goals up by the time the Argentine stepped onto the pitch as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona teammate Neymar. Both goals were scored by French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mauricio Pochettino delighted with Lionel Messi's PSG debut

Even though Kylian Mbappe was the star of the night thanks to his brace, it was Lionel Messi who undoubtedly grabbed all the headlines. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to PSG on a free transfer after spending whole of his career at Barcelona. When Messi came onto the pitch in the second half, he ensured that the Ligue 1 giants got over the line comfortably without any setbacks.

Speaking after the game, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told L'Equipe that he was happy as soon as Lionel Messi came onto the pitch as he could feel his brilliance with the Argentine's first touches of the ball. He added that he felt that Messi "brought calmness to the team." Pochettino also added that it was crucial for even a player like Messi to get off to a good start to help him integrate into the squad. Lastly, the Argentine boss said that it was unsurprising that Messi would get his debut. He thanked the Reims fans for their fantastic reception of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and added that he brings competition in the league.

Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain

While all eyes were on Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 debut over the weekend, PSG fans will now have an anxious wait until the transfer window closes. Real Madrid reportedly are targeting Kylian Mbappe and have also seen their initial offer of 160 million euros rejected. Reports suggest that the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to receive €220 million for Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Image: @PSG_English/Twitter