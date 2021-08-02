Lionel Messi Delays Barcelona Return Amid Contract Talks As Club Navigates Financial Woes

While the COVID pandemic has had widespread devastating health impacts, it has also had a serious financial impact. Several big European clubs are facing a massive cash crunch. As a result, these clubs are unable to fulfil the contract demands of their star players. One such player is Lionel Messi, who still has not returned to training with Barcelona as the wait for a contract renewal with the club goes on.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract extension pending

Barcelona's first team is already in Germany to compete for their friendly against FC Salzburg on Wednesday, but one major star missing on the team sheet is Lionel Messi. The only other excluded players include injured players and players involved in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Messi was due to return on Monday, three weeks after Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America finals. However, according to ESPN, the club and the player have decided to delay his start date.

As per reports, Barcelona are working hard to get a new deal for Messi signed before the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, when Barcelona host Juventus. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract with Barca expired on June 30, thereby technically ending his 21-year relationship with the club. Even though it was reported that the Blaugrana have reached an agreement with the Argentinian striker over a new deal, the hold-up is a result of the club's financial problems.

Financial problems delay Lionel Messi's new deal with Barcelona

Barcelona's need to reduce their wage bill may mean that they are unable to offer club legend Lionel Messi a new contract until January. According to ESPN, the LaLiga giants require to reduce their spending to ensure they comply with the league's spending limits for next season. Moreover, if Barcelona are unable to comply with the spending requirements, they may also risk not being able to register their new signings for next season. The Catalans have so far signed the likes of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal.

Barcelona will kickstart their new LaLiga campaign on August 15 when they host Real Sociedad.