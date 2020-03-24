Lionel Messi Depressed And Silenced Following Shock Defeat At Anfield, Reveals Joel Matip

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has revealed how Argentine attacker Lionel Messi was left "depressed" after the historic Champions League semi-final at Anfield last season. The Liverpool vs Barcelona game ended 4-0 and left Lionel Messi depressed after a stunning comeback from the Merseyside giants. The 'Lionel Messi depressed' story comes after Joel Matip spent time with the 32-year old after the game during a drug test.

Liverpool vs Barcelona UCL first leg: Lionel Messi vs Liverpool

Messi was the complete opposite of depressed after the first leg of the semi-final as he netted twice including a wonder free-kick goal to hand Barcelona a 3-0 advantage. Heading into Anfield with a three-goal lead from the Camp Nou, there was a very minimal chance for the Barcelona team to succumb under the pressure at Merseyside. However, the 'Lionel Messi depressed' story was in waiting following a spectacular night at Anfield.

Lionel Messi depressed following Liverpool vs Barcelona UCL second leg

Written off after the first leg, Jurgen Klopp fielded an injury-hit side for Liverpool vs Barcelona at Anfield. However, the most dramatic of events unfolded on that night as the Liverpool vs Barcelona UCL encounter will be etched into the memories of the Anfield faithful forever. A 4-0 win for Liverpool vs Barcelona overturned the tie for Liverpool to progress into the final of the Champions League leaving Barcelona and Lionel Messi depressed.

Lionel Messi depressed: Joel Matip reveals drug test incident

Joel Matip played a big part for the Reds during the Liverpool vs Barcelona UCL encounter. However, soon after the final whistle, Matip revealed the 'Lionel Messi depressed' story. When called up for a random drug test, the Cameroonian shared awkward silence with Messi in the same room.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip reveals how Lionel Messi was depressed after Anfield loss https://t.co/02BJqotfZG pic.twitter.com/PJm9SKviKt — Liverpoolfc-blog (@LFC_Blog) March 24, 2020

Lionel Messi depressed: Liverpool vs Barcelona UCL highlights

Although the game and the result left Lionel Messi depressed, Liverpool fans were ecstatic as they completed a historic comeback against Barcelona. Here is the Liverpool vs Barcelona highlights for the 2nd leg of the semi-final in the Champions League:

