Lionel Messi Eyes £41 Million Castle In Paris, 15 Mins From PSG Training Ground: Reports

It has been over a month since Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. from FC Barcelona to begin his new football stint at the club level. Now, it has been learned that Messi and his family are reportedly planning to move into a castle near Paris.

Lionel Messi & family to move into Paris castle: Reports

As per reports in SPORTbible, Lionel Messi's better half Antonella wants a permanent residence in the French capital of Paris and at the same time, it has also been learned that she finally appears to have found her perfect abode. Mrs. Messi is reportedly eyeing a castle that is priced at a staggering £41 million.

The castle consists of 30 rooms, a gym, a home cinema, a personal squash court, an indoor swimming pool, etc. Apart from all these amenities, the castle that was reportedly built in 1899 also has garages and staff quarters on site. However, what really stands out here is that the property is just 15 minutes away from PSG's training ground.

Ever since moving from Spain to France, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been staying at the Royal Monceau with his family.

PSG held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge

Leo was last seen in action on Wednesday night when Paris Saint-Germain F.C. had locked horns with Club Brugge in the Champions League Group Stage clash. A lineup for the ages, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi led the Paris Saint-Germain attack but were unable to produce much as they were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by Club Brugge. The 2021 Copa America winner failed to find the back of the net in that contest.

PSG's lone goal came from Ander Herrera in the 15th minute. PSG may have opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Herrera, who scored after some beautiful skills by Mbappe. Twelve minutes later, Hans Vanaken was on hand to score a well-taken goal that took a deflection on its way into the back of the net as Club Brugge equalised to make the scoreline 1-1. Messi did hit the post after a brilliantly taken shot from outside the box. Brugge did well and kept on attacking; they ended up with more shots on target and surprisingly looked the more dominant side in the match. Both the keepers, Keylor Navas and Simon Mignolet, made some fantastic saves to keep the score level for the rest of the match as the contest ended in a stalemate.