Lionel Messi Gets Besieged By Large Crowd Of Supporters While Vacationing In US; Watch

Argentina footballer Lionel Messi recently got mobbed in the United States while visiting a restaurant with his family. According to TyC Sports, Messi is currently on a vacation in the United States with his family after leading his side to Copa America title win for the first time in 28 years. While visiting a restaurant in Miami, Messi was mobbed by a group of die-hard supporters, who all wanted to take a selfie with the Argentine star. The 34-year-old Barcelona forward had to take the assistance of two private security guards to get out of the restaurant.

In a video shared by sports journalist Roy Nemar, a large crowd of supporters could be seen gathered outside the restaurant where Messi had gone to eat. The video shows a couple of security guards assisting Messi in safely exiting the restaurant as his fans desperately try to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer.

Lionel Messi getting mobbed in Miami, Florida. This via TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/YFkagjAzJ9 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 16, 2021

Messi finishes Copa America as top-scorer

Most recently, Messi lead Argentina to Copa America wins, which is also his first major international trophy since he started playing football. The Messi-led Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of Copa America, which took place on July 10 in Rio e Janeiro. Messi finished the tournament as a top-scorer alongside Colombia's Luis Diaz.

As far as Messi's club career is concerned, the 34-year-old is close to signing a fresh contract with Barcelona, a Spanish club he represented since age 13. Messi was with Barcelona as a 'free agent' as his contract with the Spanish club came to an end on June 30. As per Goal, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Barcelona until 2026, adding that the Argentine footballer will take a 50% wage cut in order to prolong his stay at Camp Nou.

(Image Credit: AP)

