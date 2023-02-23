Lionel Messi Gives Heartfelt Response To Tennis Great Rafael Nadal's Praise For Him

Lionel Messi responded to Rafael Nadal after the tennis star claimed no one deserves the Laureus World Sports Awards more than the Argentine forward. Both athletes have been nominated for the prestigious award and have now backed each other to win the award. Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year as the Latin American side defeated France in penalties.

Lionel Messi on Rafael Nadal's comment

Rafael Nadal put out a story on Instagram captioning it, “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.”

Rafa Nadal on IG 📲🎾🇪🇸



“An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/UyIvI2enQK — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) February 20, 2023

Lionel Messi has gone on to return back the gesture with a very warm message on his Instagram story, "That an athlete as great as you tells me that leaves me speechless . Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the field. You are a winner.”

Lionel Messi on IG after Rafael Nadal said he deserved to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award.



A Humble Man on and off the pitch, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/UiA97PDntg — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) February 21, 2023

Nadal had earlier shown his allegiance towards Argentina during the World Cup as he revealed he was rooting for Lionel Messi to claim the World Cup. In 2021 too, Messi heaped praises on Nadal when he emerged as the best sportsman of the year. Alongside Nadal and Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Max Verstappen, Stephen Curry and Mondo Duplantis are also in contention for the coveted award.

👀 ICYMI…here’s a reminder of all of the Nominees for the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards



🏆 The Laureus Academy Members will select our winners but which of these incredible names would get your vote?#Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/pLi7QyPddh — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 20, 2023

Both Messi and Nadal have one Laureus World Sports Award each in their tally and it remains to be seen who has the last laugh.