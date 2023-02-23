Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Gives Heartfelt Response To Tennis Great Rafael Nadal's Praise For Him

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year as the Latin American side defeated France in penalties.

Lionel Messi responded to Rafael Nadal after the tennis star claimed no one deserves the Laureus World Sports Awards more than the Argentine forward. Both athletes have been nominated for the prestigious award and have now backed each other to win the award. Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year as the Latin American side defeated France in penalties.

Lionel Messi on Rafael Nadal's comment

Rafael Nadal put out a story on Instagram captioning it, “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.”

 

Lionel Messi has gone on to return back the gesture with a very warm message on his Instagram story, "That an athlete as great as you tells me that leaves me speechless . Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the field. You are a winner.”

Nadal had earlier shown his allegiance towards Argentina during the World Cup as he revealed he was rooting for Lionel Messi to claim the World Cup. In 2021 too, Messi heaped praises on Nadal when he emerged as the best sportsman of the year. Alongside Nadal and Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Max Verstappen, Stephen Curry and Mondo Duplantis are also in contention for the coveted award.

Both Messi and Nadal have one Laureus World Sports Award each in their tally and it remains to be seen who has the last laugh.

