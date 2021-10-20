Lionel Messi Gives Up Chance For Hat-trick After Handing Penalty Kick To Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi continued his splendid performance on the football field with a match-winning brace for the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) against RB Leipzig during their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. However, the brace could have easily turned out to be a hat-trick for Leo had he not given up a chance to net his third goal of the night for his teammate and good friend Kylian Mbappe.

PSG vs Leipzig: Kylian Mbappe penalty kick

Lionel Messi, who looked unstoppable during the PSG vs Leipzig UCL clash showed his selfless side by giving away the chance of scoring a late hat-trick and instead, the football megastar passed over the opportunity to Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. This happened when the former Ligue 1 winners were awarded another spot-kick during the stoppage time.

Unfortunately, the 2021 Copa America winner's decision backfired as Mbappe ended up kicking the ball over the crossbar which left everyone stunned. Luckily, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's miss did not prove to be costly for the Paris-based club as they overcame their German rivals 3-2.

Lionel Messi goals vs Leipzig

Coming back to the PSG vs Leipzig UEFA Champions League group clash, Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the ninth minute before Lionel Messi starred with an important brace in the 67th and 74th minutes respectively. For RB Leipzig, Portuguese striker Andre Silva (28') and French defender Nordi Mukiele (57') succeeded in finding the back of the net.

Recently, Lionel Messi was nominated for the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2021 and he is a strong contender to win the prestigious award for a record seventh time.

The Argentina football megastar had an outstanding year both individually and collectively as he played a key role in Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph and followed it up by helping Argentina win a major trophy for the first time since 1993 as the two-time world champions lifted the Copa America title in July this year. On a personal note, Leo has netted 37 goals and was also involved in 14 assists in 46 appearances both at the club as well as the international level combined to earn a Ballon d'Or nomination once again.