Lionel Messi Goes Into Air Jordan Mode In 2009 Champions League Final Vs Man United; Watch

On May 27, 12 years ago, Barcelona completed one of the most historic trebles in football, beating Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final to clinch their third trophy in this competition. The Barcelona vs Manchester United final ended 2-0. On the 12th anniversary of the historic treble, here is a look at what happened during that famous night at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, in which Lionel Messi played a huge part.

Barcelona vs Manchester United final: recap of 2009 Champions League final

Although Manchester United began the game on the front foot with most of the opening chances falling to their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, they were unable to make the most of it. In fact, it was Barcelona who opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Edwin van der Sar's poor clearance helped the Catalans retrieve the ball back through Xavi who passed to Andres Iniesta. Iniesta exchanged delightful passes with Lionel Messi and then played the ball into the path of Samuel Eto'o in the penalty area. Although Nemanja Vidic attempted a tackle, the Cameroonian stepped inside and struck the ball past the Man United goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Barcelona began the second half where they left off in the first as they controlled most of the possession and created more of the chances. With Manchester United committing more bodies forward to get the equaliser, Barcelona had a number of chances on the break. The LaLiga giants finally got their reward in the 70th minute when Lionel Messi met Xavi's cross to hit a stunning header to give his side a two-goal lead. That goal was undoubtedly the highlight of the 2009 Champions League final and also one of the best moments in the competition's history.

