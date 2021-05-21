Lionel Messi Goes On Vacation Before Barcelona's Season Ends As Copa America Approaches

Speculation arose on FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi with the Argentine attacker missing from the club's training session ahead of their last LaLiga match on Saturday. However, the Blaugrana outfit has provided details on Lionel Messi, revealing that the 33-year-old striker will not feature against Eibar. The Barca captain has reportedly got the coach's permission and approval before heading out for an early vacation and get some much-needed rest as he prepares to feature for Argentina in the highly anticipated Copa America.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi is not training today with the coach's permission and will not play against Eibar pic.twitter.com/ak3F5W527x — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2021

Copa America 2021

The 47th Edition of the much-awaited South American tournament is set to take place in Colombia and Argentina with the Copa America 2021 date seeing the tournament kick-off on 13th June with the final set to be played on 10th July 2021. However, the future of Copa America is now under the cloud of uncertainty after CONMEBOL decided to remove Colombia as the co-host of the tournament on Thursday due to civil unrest in the nation.

The upcoming edition of Copa America 2021 will have ten participating teams divided into two groups with the top four teams from each group set to qualify for the quarter-finals. The league stage of the tournament will take place between 13th to 28th followed by the knockout matches from July 2nd with the final set for July 10th. Argentina takes on Chile in the inaugural match of the campaign in Buenos Aires on June 13th as Lionel Messi & co. aim to lift the South American trophy this year around.

Argentina squad Copa America 2021

Argentina is all set to play their two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia in June ahead of the upcoming Copa America 2021. the national team head coach has given a few surprises while selecting his 30-man squad for the qualifiers as Juventus star Paula Dybala and PSG striker Mauro Icardi are missing from the team. With strict Covid-19 protocols set in place by the Argentina government amid rising cases in the country, the team selected for the World Cup qualifiers is expected to remain the same for Copa America 2021.

#EliminatoriasQatar2022 El entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados del exterior para la doble fecha ante @LaRoja 🇨🇱 y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RRlDJtjNEE — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 16, 2021

Lionel Messi transfer news: What next for the Argentine superstar?

The 33-year-old striker is into the final few weeks of his contract with FC Barcelona as fans await to hear news on Lionel Messi's future with the Catalunya side. He has been rumoured to move to Premier League outfit Manchester City and reunite with former FC Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola in the past. However, recent reports suggest the Argentine attacker will be extending his contract at FC Barcelona with the Blaugrana outfit reported to sign up his fellow countryman Sergio Aguero in the upcoming summer transfer window.