Lionel Messi Has A Big Role To Play In Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Signing For Barca

The future of one of the biggest stars in world football hangs in balance as Sergio Aguero's contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of this season. The Argentine forward decided to call it a time and end his stint with Man City after he went through a loss of form this season along with injuries and Covid-19 which restricted his playing time. He took to social media and released a heartfelt statement announcing his decision to not extend his contract and shared his plan of leaving Manchester City on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Reports have started to flood in about the Argentine's next destination as Sergio Aguero transfer news have linked the Manchester City striker with various clubs with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United rumoured to be interested in signing him up. However, reports from Spain have revealed that the 32-year-old is all set to move back to LaLiga with Barcelona transfer news suggesting that the Catalan giants are leading the race to get the striker's signature.

Sergio Aguero Barcelona transfer on the cards

According to Spanish outlet AS, Sergio Aguero is expected to join the Blaugrana outfit and sign a two-year deal with the team. However, before putting pen to paper, it is being reported that Aguero will only sign for FC Barcelona if his fellow countryman and dear friend Lionel Messi extends his contract with FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was on the verge of leaving FC Barcelona with the 33-year-old all set to force a move away from the club last season after the club's humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. However, after all the ruckus, Messi decided to extend his stay at the Nou Camp for one more season and see out his previous contract which ends in July 2021.

The club went through a drastic change in management as a new president and board of directors were appointed and as the club looks to move forward in the right direction, it is expected that the FC Barcelona captain might have a change in thought and is now expected to sign a new contract. With Messi likely to renew his contract now, the club's chances of signing Aguero have boosted significantly as we await a reunion of two of the world's best attackers.

How will Man City cope up without Aguero?

With Sergio Aguero all set to leave Manchester City, the Argentine striker will be saying goodbye to a decade-long spell at the Etihad stadium. He is currently Manchester City's record goalscorer, netting 257 goals across all competitions in just 385 appearances for the Cityzens.

As the ongoing season nears its business end, Manchester City's board and management have started to draw up plans on finding replacements for the soon to be departing Sergio Aguero. With the Argentine set to leave, Manchester City transfer news have linked Erling Halaand as well with Pep Guardiola being a massive fan of the Borussia Dortmund striker.