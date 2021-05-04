Lionel Messi Invites Barcelona Teammates Home For Dinner, Questions Raised Over Intent

Lionel Messi reportedly had the whole Barcelona squad over to his house on Monday for a meal ahead of the final four LaLiga games of the season. It is believed that the Blaugrana captain organised the soiree for his teammates as a way of bonding ahead of their crucial fixtures in May. Reports also claimed that the players were heard signing "Champions, Champions, oe, oe, oe!" during the party, possibly celebrating their recent Copa del Rey success.

Lionel Messi dinner party: Lionel Messi invites Barcelona players for dinner

According to reports from Diario Sport, four-time UCL winner Lionel Messi organised a dinner party at his house on Monday in order to lift the team's spirits. All the first-team members of the squad were present, however, it is believed that the Barcelona coaching staff were not part of the group that attended the feast at Messi's house. Reports from Gol claimed that a number of Barcelona stars also got their partners to the party. Several photos of the Barcelona players arriving for the dinner were posted on social media as well.

ðŸ“¸ Images of players upon arrival at Messi’s house, curtesy to my friends at @sport for these! More below.



[In order, Roberto, Matheus, Pjanic and Lenglet] #FCB pic.twitter.com/abzhVKDNBr — Reshad Rahman âœ† (@HagridFCB) May 3, 2021

Shouts of "Champions, Champions, oe, oe, oe!" could be heard from the Messi household. One would assume that the players were celebrating the Copa del Rey win which must have come as a relief after a trophyless 2019/20 season. Ronald Koeman's men will take on Atletico Madrid next at the Camp Nou on Saturday in a key match in the context of LaLiga title race.

The players are having a feast and a party at Lionel Messi's home. [gol] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2021

Barcelona were handed a massive setback on Thursday when they suffered a defeat against Granada. However, they bounced back with a 3-2 win over Valencia at the weekend. The victory for Barcelona put Ronald Koeman's side on 74 points, good enough for second place in LaLiga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference but behind them on head to head and two behind first-placed Atleti.

Lionel Messi contract news: Will Messi leave Barcelona in the summer?

Messi is entering the final few months of his Barcelona contract. With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, there are reports suggesting that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might opt to make a move away from the Camp Nou. However, no decision has been made as of yet and Messi himself has suggested that he will make his choice at the end of the campaign. Nevertheless, Barcelona fans will be glad to know that Messi is taking the initiative to keep his teammates in high spirits.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram