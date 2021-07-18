'Lionel Messi Is Favourite To Win Ballon D'Or After Copa America Win', Says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said that Argentine star striker Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this season. Messi won his first international title with Argentina as they beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America and he also picked up the Golden Boot and best player of the tournament.

"Messi is vitally important. For what he brings to the team, he's the captain and an example. His goalscoring has been brilliant despite a difficult start," Koeman told Barcelona's official website. "

"He has shown time and again he is the best in the world. I know how much he wanted to win Copa America and he has done it at last. Messi is the prime candidate for the Balon d'Or after a great season and, for me, he is the favourite," he added.

Messi has managed to score 38 goals in 47 matches while also providing 14 assists for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season, including 30 goals in La Liga that helped him pick up the Pichchi Trophy, which is awarded to the highest goalscorer of La Liga.

Leo Messi also managed to score four goals and five assists for the national side at Copa America.

Throughout his Barca career, Messi has managed to rack up a record six Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes during his time at Barcelona. He is also their highest goal scorer ever as well as La Liga's highest goal scorer with 474 goals. He has won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, seven Supercopa de Espana trophies, four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup titles and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies all while only paying for Barcelona.

Messi to take a massive pay cut

As per ESPN reports, Messi has accepted his new contract with the LaLiga side and will sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was with Barcelona as a 'free agent' when his contract with the Spanish Football Club Barcelona came to an end on June 30.

As per Goal, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Barcelona until 2026, adding that the 34-year old star footballer will take a 50% wage cut in order to prolong his stay at Camp Nou.

His renewal - which strictly speaking would now be a signing - with the Catalan club has still not been confirmed, but, after months of speculation, it does now seem to be on course for a happy ending for Barcelona fans.

The team however will be hoping his contract situation is sorted out as soon as possible, having lost out on the La Liga title last season to Atletico Madrid. Their opening game of La Liga is a tricky home match against Real Sociedad on August 16, 2021, and they will definitely want to get off to a strong start with Messi leading the ranks.

(Image Credits: @FCBarcelona - Twitter)