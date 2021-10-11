Lionel Messi 'makes The Impossible Possible' In Argentina's Clash Against Uruguay: Watch

Lionel Messi seems to be unstoppable at the moment and the year 2021 has rightfully belonged to the football megastar as he has excelled in finding the back of the net at regular intervals which have also put him in contention for the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2021 awards.

However, the recent Ballon d'Or nomination has only motivated Leo as he scored an unusual yet match-winning goal for Argentian during their World Cup Qualifiers game against Uruguay at El Monumental on Sunday.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Lionel Messi does the unthinkable in World Cup Qualifiers clash

It so happened that just a few minutes before half-time (38'), Leo had floated a 35-meter pass into the area which surprisingly was missed by Uruguay striker Nicolas Gonzalez and goalie Fernando Muslera as the ball sneaked its way inside the goal post. An ecstatic Messi celebrated quietly while the partisan fans were on their feet.

Watch the video of Lionel Messi's unbelievable goal here:

Special camera focusing on Messi and his celebration after the goal. 👑 pic.twitter.com/YbhvL0SROB — Everything Messi (@EverythingLM1O) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, goals from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (44') and striker Lautaro Martínez (62') helped the reigning Copa America winners in registering an emphatic 3-0 win.

Messi CONMEBOL record

Last month, Lionel Messi surpassed the three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele to become the all-time leading goalscorer for a South American nation. Messi achieved this feat during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier fixture against Bolivia. In fact, when Leo netted a goal in that contest, it also turned out to be his 78th international goal for La Albiceleste.

Prior to that match, the 2021 Copa America winner needed just two goals to surpass Pele for becoming the s leading CONMEBOL goalscorer. He equalled the former world champion's feat when he helped Argentina break the deadlock in the 14th minute and then surpassed him after successfully finding the back of the net in the 64th minute. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi seemed to be unstoppable even after having scored a brace and registered a hat-trick when he netted one in the 88th minute.

The two-time world champions ended up blanking Bolivia 3-0 riding on Messi's hat-trick.