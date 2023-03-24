Lionel Messi Nets A Perfect 'freekick' During Argentina Vs Panama Friendly - WATCH

Argentina vs Panama: World champion Lionel Messi led Argentina took on Panama at the El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and was able to beat the visitors by a margin of 2-0 in a friendly match This was the team's first match after the prime success at the FIFA World Cup last December. However, the home side dominated the whole match but was without a goal until Thiago Almada scored for his team in the 78th minute.

It didn't take much time for Lionel Messi to score for his team and he perfectly executed the free kick and completed 800 goals in his professional career. Messi is now just one goal away from completing 100 goals for his country. The match was Leo's first after the FIFA World Cup final against France and this was genuinely taken as an event to celebrate the World Cup victory.

After the home team won the match the celebrations began in full flow and Messi was seen smiling in tears. Lionel Messi also received many awards and felicitations for winning the world cup in Qatar last year.

Lionel Messi scores 800th professional goal; Watch

#ARG 🇦🇷 2 - 🇵🇦 0 #PAN | 43 ST | Leo la soltó y la gente lo gritó, de tanto intentar se hizo realidad.



Mirá el partido EN VIVO en https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9 #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ — Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023

“I want to thank you for all the love we’ve been receiving . . . We told you we were going to do everything possible to win this. Let’s enjoy this because we went a long time without winning it, and we don’t know when we’ll win it again", Lionel Messi told after the match.

After Messi, it was Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's turn to speak in front of the home Buenos Aires crowd. Scaloni showed a heart-touching gesture before speaking as he lead the crowd to chant 'Messi-Messi' for his contribution to the country's third World Cup win.

“Eternally grateful to this group of players", Lionel Scaloni said in tears and thanked the home fans for their support.

If we get back to Argentina's famous FIFA World Cup win last December against France the Lionel Messi-led side beat the reigning champions in the penalty shootout and lifted the trophy for the third time in history. French captain and Messi's PSG mate Kylian Mbappe was the lone warrior for his team and nearly won them the second consecutive title but didn't receive any support from his teammates.