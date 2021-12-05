Lionel Messi Not Enjoying The Cold Weather In France Since Joining PSG, Claims Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi joined France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window and it was a shocking move for fans as well as football enthusiasts. Not the transfer itself, but the fact that he left Barcelona after almost two decades of association with the club. However, ever since the move, Messi has not been in the best of form and has seemed to struggle especially against Ligue 1 opponents. According to the Argentine sensation's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez who remains in touch with Messi, the reason boils down to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner not adjusting to the weather in France saying it was too cold for him there.

Suarez told TNT Sports about Messi and how he is adapting to life at PSG: "We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family. He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like, sure."

Ever since joining PSG, Messi has played eight games in the Ligue 1 and managed to score just one goal and assisted another three, which shows that he is struggling a little in the French top division. In the Champions League, however, he has fared comparatively better having scored three goals in four games so far.

Messi vs Suarez

Suarez was ousted from Barcelona because according to then manager Ronald Koeman he felt that the Uruguayan striker was surplus to their needs. So Suarez and Messi came up against each other and Suarez spoke about the time they were face to face at Camp Nou saying that it was a difficult feeling even though they have faced each other multiple times when they are representing their countries. Suarez told TNT Sports: "It was difficult feelings for us both to face each other at the Camp Nou. On the other hand, when we play for Uruguay against Argentina it is different, they are always beautiful games and having Leo as a rival is difficult and complicated."

Image: AP