Lionel Messi Not Happy With PSG For Rejecting Request To Sign Barcelona Player: Report

After a disappointing first season, Lionel Messi has finally begun to find his magic in the final year of his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) contract. The Argentine ace has scored four goals and provided seven assists from just nine games in the season so far. Despite the strong start, there are reports about Messi not being happy with one of the transfer decision made by PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Lionel Messi wanted PSG to sign Jordi Alba

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Lionel Messi wasn't happy about PSG not signing Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba during the summer transfer window. Currently, Alba is finding it hard to get minutes on the pitch with manager Xavi opting for young Alejandro Balde to play left back position. The signing of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea has now moved him further down in the pecking order. As per the report, Lionel Messi was aware of Alba's situation at Barcelona and wanted PSG to sign him. However, according to the report, Al-Khelaifi felt that Alba's performance has not been impressive as he edges closer to retirement.

While Messi would have been disappointed with the club not signing the Spanish left-back, Jordi Alba's chances of breaking into the playing XI would have been a lot tougher. The PSG side already has Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat at the left-back position with current manager Christophe Galtier preferring Mendes over Bernat. Besides these two Kimpembe and Hakimi are also capable of playing at the left-back position making things more difficult for Alba.

PSG looking to extend Lionel Messi's contract

After a fantastic start to the current season in Paris, reports have emerged that PSG are looking to extend Lionel Messi's stay in Paris by handing him a contract extension. Messi's current contract is set to expire this summer and Barcelona is reportedly eager to bring their star player back to the club. However, PSG is willing to offer Messi a two-year contract extension should his performance level remain the same till the World Cup.

According to L’Équipe, Messi is not willing to extend his contract with PSG until at least the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ends in December. There is an option in Messi's contract to extend it further by a year but the Argentine forward wants to wait for the World Cup to end before taking a decision on the same.