Lionel Messi Not Returning To Barcelona, To Join Another Team After Leaving PSG: Reports

The French League 1 is about to end and Argentine football great Lionel Messi's future has already become a topic of speculation. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is being linked with fresh transfer reports. The 34-year-old will not return to La Liga giants Barcelona after ending his time at PSG but will go on to join a Major League Soccer team if the latest reports are to be believed.

As reported by DirecTV’s Alex Canal, Messi is working on buying 35 percent of MLS club Inter Miami’s shares and will sign for the team in 2023. The seven-time Ballon dÓr winner made a sensational move to France in the summer of last year after signing a two-year deal with PSG.

Although he ended his 21-year-long stint with Barca, he was still in news for a return. However, his move to the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami might also be possible as back in 2020 Messi expressed his desire to play in the United States. “I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like, but not yet," Messi said in 2020, as per Marca.

Messi has struggled with his form since joining PSG last summer, as he has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances, alongside 13 assists. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 around the corner, PSG might not look to let go of Messi in the summer because of his brand value. However, it will be interesting to watch what comes next for the Argentine going ahead in his football career.

As per Spanish media outlets, Messi bought a luxury apartment in South Beach district in Miami back in 2019. Inter Miami owner Beckham has also been vocal about his desire to rope in Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, provided the Argentine legend is a free agent. Meanwhile, despite finishing the 2021-22 season as the French Champions, PSG still has to recover from their heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

Real Madrid knocked PSG out of the Champions League

In the Champions League Round of 16 stage, PSG won the first round match against Real Madrid 1-0, but lost the second leg match by 3-1 and got knocked out of the tournament. Madrid defeated Chelsea in the quarterfinal with an aggregate of 5-4, before winning against Manchester City in the semi-finals to fix their final berth against Liverpool. Both teams will now lock horns in the Champions League final on May 29.