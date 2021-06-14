Lionel Messi Outlines Argentina's Ambitions; Says, "I'll Always Fight For My Dream"

Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona but his wait for a major international honour continues to persist with Argentina. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has come close to breaking the duck over the last decade, but multiple final defeats have left him broken and had him contemplating retirement before a return to the side. The Copa America 2021 presents an opportunity to wash those wounds away and Messi retains the ambition to lift the silverware ahead of their game against Chile.

My biggest dream is to win a title with this shirt: Lionel Messi ahead of Copa America

Speaking in a news conference ahead of the Copa America 2021, Argentina captain Lionel Messi laid down his and his team's ambitions from the major event. The Copa America 2021 has been riddled with controversy and was shifted to Brazil at the very last moment, with La Albiceleste set to take on Chile at the Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. Despite all the controversies Messi has assured that he is always available for Argentina and laying down his ambition to lift a trophy with La Albiceleste.

Messi: “My biggest dream is to win a title with this shirt. I was very close several times. It didn't happen, but I will keep trying. I’ll always fight for that dream” #AFA 🇦🇷🏆 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) June 13, 2021

The 33-year-old said, “I am always available to my national team. My biggest dream is to win a title with this shirt. I was very close many times. It didn't happen, but I will keep trying. I will always fight for this dream." Messi & co reached the World Cup final in 2014 losing out to eventual champions Germany, before losing consecutive Copa America finals to Chile on penalty shoot outs. The Barcelona captain had briefly announced his retirement before returning to the team. Argentina hasn't won any major tournament since the 1993 Copa America win and the 2021 edition could prove to be Messi's final chance to win the South American title.

Argentina vs Chile live stream: How to watch Argentina vs Chile on TV?

The Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Copa America 2021 in India. The Argentina vs Chile live broadcast in India will be available from 2:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Argentina vs Chile live stream in India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Copa America 2021.

(Image Courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram)