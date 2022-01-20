Lionel Messi Overlooked For Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers As He Recovers From COVID-19

As Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi continues to recover from COVID-19, Argentina has left him out of the squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. This came at a time when the former World Cup winners and current Copa America champions have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 finals and currently stand second in the 10-team South American group.

The 34-year-old Argentinian captain was omitted from the squad at a time when he has not played for PSG since December 22 at Lorient. His exclusion was announced by the team's head coach Lionel Scaloni on Wednesday as Argentina gear up to play against Chile in Santiago on January 27 and later against Columbia at their home ground and February 1.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who was earlier infected with COVID-19 during the Christmas holidays, has now tested negative and is back in France after receiving a negative report, announced PSG on January 5. He also trained separately after his return to Paris and has resumed full training as he attempts to build match fitness before taking to the field again. Meanwhile, PSG are set to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League on February 15,

Notably, after Messi's omission from the 27-member squad, a few more changes have also been done to the Argentina squad.

Check out the squad of Argentina ahead of the FIFA world cup qualifiers

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina has listed its team members who will be playing in the upcoming matches.

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG), Juan Musso (Atalanta/ITA), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey/MEX).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Udinese/ITA), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax/NED), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina/ITA), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP)

Midfielders: Lucas Ocampo (Sevilla/ESP), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/SPA), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham/ENG), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa/ENG), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla/ESP)

Forwards: Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan/ITA)

Image: AP