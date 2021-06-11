Lionel Messi Partners With Hard Rock International To Mark 50th Anniversary Of The Brand

Hard Rock International marked its 50th-anniversary celebrations by signing Barcelona's Lionel Messi as its new global brand ambassador for the next five years. This new partnership will make Messi the first Argentinian athlete to partner with the brand. Here are the details of the Lionel Messi Hard Rock International partnership and how the Argentine reacted to becoming the brand ambassador of such a well-renowned brand.

Lionel Messi Hard Rock International partnership details

As a part of the new Lionel Messi Hard Rock International partnership, the brand has unveiled a new collection of merchandise inspired by the Argentine and it is available in all its stores and online shops. In addition to the special 50th-anniversary logo, the merchandise also shows some of the player's most iconic symbols such as the lion and the number 10 from his Barcelona jersey. The Messi Hard Rock Cafe partnership was revealed on both the footballer and the brand's social media handles. The agreement was sealed with the LaLiga legend offering Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, a signed replica of his golden ball in exchange for a customized electric guitar.

Lionel Messi brand ambassador for Hard Rock International: Argentina captain and Hard Rock chairman delighted on the new partnership

Lionel Messi expressed his honour to partner with such a renowned brand on their historic 50th anniversary. "I am honored to partner with such a renowned brand like Hard Rock, and even more so at this historic moment – its 50th anniversary! Sports and music are an integral part of my life, a perfect combination between my profession and my leisure time. Uniting both is a great success, and I am very happy that they have counted on me for this special outcome. It is an honor to be the first athlete to partner with a brand who has a history of teaming with music legends."

Jim Allen echoed Messi's views on the partnership as he too expressed how delighted he and his team were to partner with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. "Over the past five decades, the Hard Rock brand has grown to become one of the world’s most recognisable and beloved brands, with a Cafe, Hotel or Casino located in 68 countries. As we reached our 50th-anniversary milestone, we knew that we needed to partner with an icon to help us celebrate in a new and unexpected way, and there was no better choice than the legendary Lionel Messi."