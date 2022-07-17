Lionel Messi Passes Penalty To Sergio Ramos During Warm-up Game; Video Leaves Fans In Awe

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were once the fiercest rivals on the football field during El Classico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona. However last summer, football fans around the world were in for a shock after PSG signed both the players during the transfer window. The team spirit between the duo was visible on Friday when Messi allowed Ramos to take the penalty which he had won for PSG.

Messi allows Sergio Ramos to take the penalty

PSG faced Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen in a friendly encounter on Friday where both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos started the match under their new manager Christophe Galtier. Messi won a penalty for PSG in the 33rd minute of the first half after he was fouled inside the box. Messi let Ramos take the penalty and the former Real Madrid legend, who is also a reliable penalty taker, found the back of the net. Messi's decision to allow Ramos to take the penalty remained the biggest talking point from the match. Not only Ramos but academy player Djeidi Gassama also scored for PSG to wrap up a 2-0 victory.

Messi caused a penalty kick to Paris Saint-Germain and left it to Ramos to pay



Welcome to the dreams of the era.



pic.twitter.com/IdDi7NlV01 — SHA3WAZA (@SHA3WAZA_2) July 15, 2022

Fans react to Messi allowing Ramos to take penalty

Leo Messi won a penalty in PSG's first pre season game and gave it Sergio Ramos to take.



What a time to be alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cWZ3d3xy5s — Malomo (@baloo1010) July 16, 2022

Messi - Ramos Duo 😍😭

Messi won the penalty and it was scored by Ramos, imagine if someone told you something like that few years ago 😂



pic.twitter.com/NG0wlihmdY — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒕 :) (@MessiVineet) July 15, 2022

Sergio Ramos scoring a penalty won by Lionel Messi is something no one would’ve ever imagined happening 😂😂😂😂 — 𝖔𝖘𝖇𝖔𝖗𝖓 (@almostttttttt) July 15, 2022

Last season, Messi missed a crucial penalty kick against his old rival Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 clash Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos struggled in the first season as things did not go as planned for both superstars in the French capital. While Ramos struggled with injuries and Messi had goals very hard to come by and had a quiet season by his standards. Fans at PSG will be hoping that both the players will be playing together during the entire season and try and help PSG win the Champions League which they have been trying to win for the past couple of seasons.

Sergio Ramos PSG career

Ramos has played just 13 games so far for PSG, 12 in Ligue 1 and one in the Coupe de France. He didn’t make his debut for the Parisian outfit until November 28th, three and a half months after the season got underway. In total, he only managed to play 843 minutes of action despite earning €10m net per season.