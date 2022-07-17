Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Passes Penalty To Sergio Ramos During Warm-up Game; Video Leaves Fans In Awe

PSG faced Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen in a friendly encounter on Friday where both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos started the match under their new manager.

Lionel Messi gives penalty to Ramos

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were once the fiercest rivals on the football field during El Classico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona. However last summer, football fans around the world were in for a shock after PSG signed both the players during the transfer window. The team spirit between the duo was visible on Friday when Messi allowed Ramos to take the penalty which he had won for PSG.

Messi allows Sergio Ramos to take the penalty

PSG faced Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen in a friendly encounter on Friday where both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos started the match under their new manager Christophe Galtier. Messi won a penalty for PSG  in the 33rd minute of the first half after he was fouled inside the box. Messi let Ramos take the penalty and the former Real Madrid legend, who is also a reliable penalty taker, found the back of the net. Messi's decision to allow Ramos to take the penalty remained the biggest talking point from the match. Not only Ramos but academy player Djeidi Gassama also scored for PSG to wrap up a 2-0 victory.

Fans react to Messi allowing Ramos to take penalty 

Last season, Messi missed a crucial penalty kick against his old rival Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 clash Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos struggled in the first season as things did not go as planned for both superstars in the French capital. While Ramos struggled with injuries and Messi had goals very hard to come by and had a quiet season by his standards. Fans at PSG will be hoping that both the players will be playing together during the entire season and try and help PSG win the Champions League which they have been trying to win for the past couple of seasons.

Sergio Ramos PSG career

Ramos has played just 13 games so far for PSG, 12 in Ligue 1 and one in the Coupe de France. He didn’t make his debut for the Parisian outfit until November 28th, three and a half months after the season got underway. In total, he only managed to play 843 minutes of action despite earning €10m net per season.

