Lionel Messi Points Out Main Difference Between MSN At Barcelona And MNM At PSG

Lionel Messi has highlighted the difference between FC Barcelona's MSN and Paris Saint Germain's MNM trio. Earlier this summer Messi parted ways with Barcelona for PSG in a free transfer that rattled the footballing world.

The player in his new club has reunited with Neymar and will be hoping to repeat the feat that he had with Barcelona, but this time in the front three, it is Mbappe and not Suarez.

Messi is yet to register his first goal in Ligue 1, but the Atomic Flea did strike during PSG's Champions League win over Manchester City.

One thing that many have been interested to see is how this trio performs in comparison to the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez.

During a conversation with France Football, Messi pointed out the difference between both trios- MNM and MSN, touching upon the playing style of Suarez and Mbappe and how they differ from each other.

“Age is the difference! We were young when we started playing with Ney. Now, the young one is Kylian. And then Kylian and Luis are two very different players. Luis is a pure number 9, a lone striker, who's particularly good in the box and is used to scoring lots of goals.

“Kylian likes to be on the ball more, he's a very strong and extremely rapid player, who kills you if you leave any space and scores a lot as well. They are both spectacular players, but with very different qualities," said Lionel Messi.

PSG’s performance so far in the 2021/22 season

PSG have been exceptional so far in the 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with eight wins from nine games. Their eight-game winning streak in the league was ended by Rennes when they suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat.

However, they will still be confident and would look to bounce back in their next encounter against the Angers. Also, they have been brilliant in the Champions League as they crushed Man City 2-0 courtesy of goals from Idrissa Gueye and Messi.

Fans are expecting to see some better performances from them, especially the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, who haven’t had the success as per expectations. Mbappe has four goals to his name whereas Neymar and Messi have registered only one goal each.

Image: AP/@Twiiter/Footyhumour