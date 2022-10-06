Lionel Messi Proves Once Again Why He Is The Best With Another Wondergoal For PSG: WATCH

Argentine football great Lionel Messi starred for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their UEFA Champions League match against Benfica, despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Facing the Group H opponents, the big three of PSG, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Messi combined, before Messi executed a thrilling goal. While Messi lay off Mbappe, the Frenchman found Neymar, who assisted Messi to curl a beautiful shot into the top corner.

Messi yet again proved his worth with the wondergoal, which handed PSG a 1-1 draw in the UCL fixture. However, Benfica were rewarded in the 41st minute of the match, as Danilo Pereira’s touch resulted in an own goal for PSG. No goals were scored in the second half of the match as it ended up being a draw.

Lionel Messi scores a wonder goal during Benfica vs PSG, UCL clash; Watch

What else happened during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group H clash

The match also saw PSG left-back Nuno Mender getting injured in the third match that he started in the UEFA Champions League Group H. Mendes suffered a muscle injury in the 67th minute and was replaced in the 67th minute of the game. Prior to the injury, Mendes had completed 23 passes, won two tackles, made three recoveries, alongside winning five ground duels.

'Didn't have a lot of chances, even if we scored a wonderful goal': Christophe Galtier

Meanwhile, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier spoke about the team’s performance against Benfica in the post-match press conference, while also shedding light on the team’s preparation for their next UCL clash. “In the first half, we didn't have a lot of chances, even if we scored a wonderful goal. In the second half, we asked the boys to have more mobility, more depth and more input on the sides. We had a good second half, the Portuguese goalkeeper [Odysseas Vlachodimos] was good,” Galtier said.

Speaking about the injured player, the coach pointed out the team’s busy calendar this year. "It's a very special season, there is fatigue and breakage. Today, we lost Nuno Mendes and we realise that in this overloaded calendar that there are a lot of incidents with muscles and injuries,” he said.

In the meantime, shedding light on the team’s next UCL fixture against Benfica at their home, Galtier revealed they have very little time for recovery. "Obviously it will be a very important match, we will see how we will recover because we will play again in two days, and we will have very little recovery time to play Benfica, but it's the same for them,” he explained.