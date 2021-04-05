Lionel Messi PSG Transfer Gets Traction As Argentine Star Drops Subtle Hint Over Move

Angel Di Maria has added fuel to the Lionel Messi PSG transfer rumours suggesting that he would love to team-up with his international teammate in France. The Barcelona captain's contract expires in the summer and has been linked with an exit from the Camp Nou, where he has spent his entire playing career so far. Paris Saint-Germain are one of the frontrunners to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Di Maria's recent comments have only seen the rumour get more traction.

Barcelona transfer news: Angel Di Maria believes having Lionel Messi as a teammate would be "wonderful"

Speaking to BeIn Sports as reported by Goal, Angel Di Maria lavished praise on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and hoped to team up with him at Paris Saint-Germain. Di Maria and Messi are teammates at the international level for Argentina, and the 33-year-old said it would be “wonderful” to be able to team up with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The former Real Madrid star said, "From my whole career, from everything I’ve seen, I think Leo is from another planet. To have him as a team-mate would be wonderful. But he is a Barcelona player and he has a contract there. After that, we’ll see. I talk a lot with him and I always tell him the important thing is his happiness and that of his family. It’s hard to say anything else".

While there will be not a huge Messi price tag if he leaves Barcelona, there are only a few clubs in the world who can afford his mammoth wages, with PSG being one of those. The 33-year-old has stated his intention to wait till the end of the season to decide on his future, but newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman are hopeful to convince the Argentine to sign a new deal. Messi has been directly involved in 23 league goals in 2021 the most by a player in Europe, as the Blaugrana have steadily climbed up places in the LaLiga table. Barcelona could be within one point of leaders Atletico Madrid if they clinch a win over Real Valladolid on Monday.

Di Maria is not the first PSG player to be open about the Lionel Messi PSG transfer rumours, with several others including fellow Argentine Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and former Barcelona star Neymar Jr, all adding up to the news. The latter enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Messi at Camp Nou and lifted the 2015 treble, their latest Champions League title win. Messi had openly asked Neymar to re-unite at Barcelona before the club went through a financial meltdown, and the duo could now team up at the Parc des Princes next season.

(Image Courtesy: Di Maria Instagram)